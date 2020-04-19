'In excess of 10 people dead' in N.S. shooting rampage: RCMP

RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather says there are "in excess of 10 people dead" in an active shooting incident that began in Portapique and has spread to multiple locations.

Among those killed is RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year member of the force, and the shooter, identified earlier in the day as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman.

A second RCMP officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

At a press conference at RCMP Headquarters in Dartmouth on Sunday, Leather says the victims are "scattered across the province", but he can't give times or locations at this point in the investigation.

He says multiple 911 calls were received Saturday night and officers responded to a firearms call at a residence in Portapique where Leather says "members located several casualties inside and outside home".

The suspect was not located.

Further resources, including Police Dog Services and the Emergency Response Team, were deployed to secure the area and search for the suspect.

Leather says this led police to multiple sites in the area, including structures on fire, as the search extended into Sunday morning.

He says the search ended Sunday morning after the suspect was located, adding that he is deceased but couldn't provide further details.

The matter has been referred to the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

The shooter exchanged gunfire with police at one point, but Leather couldn't comment on the location that took place.

Leather says he can't expand any further on the exact number of victims, or how many are injured, as the investigation is still in its early stages.

He says they haven't begun to process some of the crime scenes and further details may be revealed through the course of their investigation.

Leather says there could be two or three people injured, but there might others who have checked into hospital and the investigation just hasn't caught up to them yet.

He confirmed that the shooter was wearing at least a partial uniform and was driving a vehicle made to look like an RCMP cruiser.

Leather says it's believed all of this was caused by one person.

Municipality of East Hants Warden Jim Smith says in a statement that Cst. Stevenson was currently serving with the Enfield RCMP detachment.

He says she leaves behind "a husband, two children and many family, friends and RCMP colleagues."

The flags at the Lloyd E. Matheson Centre will be lowered in her honour.