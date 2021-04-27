In-person court proceedings suspended in Nova Scotia

The Provincial Court of Nova Scotia is suspending in-person court proceedings in all areas of the province to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

A release says all in-person appearances scheduled from April 26th to May 21st will be adjourned and rescheduled and court staff will be in touch with counsel in the coming days with more information.

The directive does not affect scheduled or new Provincial Court matters that can be done remotely, and these matters will proceed unless the presiding judge orders otherwise.

The judiciary says judges in certain locations may require in-person attendance of local counsel for contested bail hearings during the suspension.

In-person proceedings for Provincial Court in Wagmatcook First Nation will remain suspended until at least May 28th.