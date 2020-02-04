Incidents at vacant home in Yarmouth under investigation

A pair of suspicious incidents at a vacant home in Yarmouth are under investigation.

Yarmouth Town RCMP responded to the scene on Argyle Street around 5:30 p.m. on January 25th after a report of an assault with a weapon.

Police were told three men left the home and spotted the victim, with one approaching him with a knife and telling him not to say anything before the group left.

RCMP Police Dog Services assisted with the search for the suspects, but they were not located.

The suspects are described as white men, believed to be in their late twenties or early thirties, dressed in black clothing with black masks.

On Saturday, a fire at the same home was reported to police and the cause is not known at this time.