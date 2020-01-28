Inclusivity education funding in N.S. starting to show results: deputy minister

Nova Scotia's senior education official pointed today to early positive signs from funding increases and changes to the province's inclusive education programs, though opposition critics are looking for more detail.

Cathy Montreuil, deputy minister of education, told a legislature committee there is anecdotal evidence of improvements for students with learning disabilities and other learning challenges in the second year of a five-year plan to improve the system.

Inclusive education, as defined by a provincial commission that studied the issue, involves specialized programs and help for students with learning disabilities but is also aimed at addressing issues of social inequity experienced by African Nova Scotians and Indigenous peoples.

Montreuil cites testimonials from teachers and students of improvements and says systems are now in place in schools to track performance in literacy and math.

She says fresh funding has added 364 staff with jobs tied to inclusive education, including specialized teachers, staff in alternative schools, support workers and a variety of education specialists and non-teaching staff.

However Claudia Chender, an NDP member of the legislature, asked why the province wouldn't provide the opposition with details of whether it's meeting specific goals set out by the Commission for Inclusive Education, which released the "Students First" report in March 2018.