Indian Brook man facing impaired driving charges after hit and run

An Indian Brook man is facing impaired driving charges after a hit and run on Church Street in the community late last week.

Officers responded around 12:05 a.m. Saturday and located a 51-year old woman from Indian Brook with serious injuries who had been struck by a vehicle that took off.

RCMP say they located a damaged vehicle a short distance away and arrested the driver, a 35-year old man from Indian Brook, who provided breath samples that measured twice the legal limit.

Police say he was released from custody and is due to appear in court virtually on May 3 to face impaired driving and failure to remain charges.