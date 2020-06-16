Influx of COVID-19 sales, cannabis, drive growth in NSLC earnings

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) is reporting a 4.2 per cent increase in earnings in its year-end financial results, which ran from April 1st, 2019 to March 31st, 2020.

In a media release, the NSLC says an influx in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic helped drive this growth, as well as the first full year of cannabis sales drove the growth, in addition to the introduction of new cannabis categories, and sales growth in all local product categories.

Total sales were up 9.7 per cent to $726 million with $655.1 million in beverage alcohol sales and $71 million in recreational cannabis sales.

The NSLC says there were two million cannabis transactions, with an average dollar value of $34.74.

That's down from $38.29 the previous year.