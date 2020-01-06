iHeartRadio
Info sessions planned for forestry workers, businesses

A series of information sessions are being planned for workers and business owners affected by the announced closure of Northern Pulp.

Government says it's working with Service Canada and Nova Scotia Works to hold open houses for those wanting to access employment programs and services.

Nine sessions have been listed to date, which are available on our website.

Government is also working with Regional Enterprise Networks and other community economic development partners to host sessions for businesses across the province.

The provincial government says information sessions with Northern Pulp employees were held Monday and led by Employment Nova Scotia, Nova Scotia Works, Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency, and Service Canada staff.

Dates for upcoming Nova Scotia Works open houses are:

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Thursday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 20

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Thursday, Jan. 23

Times and locations will be posted online as they are confirmed.

