Info sessions planned for forestry workers, businesses

A series of information sessions are being planned for workers and business owners affected by the announced closure of Northern Pulp.

Government says it's working with Service Canada and Nova Scotia Works to hold open houses for those wanting to access employment programs and services.

Nine sessions have been listed to date, which are available on our website.

Government is also working with Regional Enterprise Networks and other community economic development partners to host sessions for businesses across the province.

The provincial government says information sessions with Northern Pulp employees were held Monday and led by Employment Nova Scotia, Nova Scotia Works, Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency, and Service Canada staff.

Dates for upcoming Nova Scotia Works open houses are:

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Career Connections, New Glasgow, 1-844-344-1369 or email: information@careerconnections.ca

YMCA Employment Centre, 902-384-2390 or email: ymcansworks.ca

Employment Solutions, Liverpool, 1-866-711-0411 or email: info@empsolutions.ca

Thursday, Jan. 16

Employment Solutions, Bridgewater, 1-866-711-0411 or email: info@empsolutions.ca

YMCA Employment Centre, Sheet Harbour, 902-885-2810 or email: ymcansworks.ca

Career Connections, Antigonish,1-844-344-1369 or email: information@careerconnections.ca

Monday, Jan. 20

Opportunity Place, Lower Sackville, 902-864-7520 or email: staff@opportunityplace.ca

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Thursday, Jan. 23

Times and locations will be posted online as they are confirmed.