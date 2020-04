The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says a 74-year-old inmate from Dorchester Penitentiary died while in custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.

Gerald Cooke has been serving a life sentence since November 17, 1995 for offences including second-degree murder and attempted murder.

The CSC says it will review the circumstances of Cooke's death, and have notified both police and the coroner.