Inmate stabbed at Nova Institution for Women Saturday

An inmate is facing charges after a stabbing at the Nova Institution for Women in Truro on Saturday.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. to a report of an inmate being stabbed at the facility on James Street.

Police say a 39-year old inmate was taken to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre for treatment of numerous stab wounds and was later released.

A 31-year old inmate is facing attempted murder and weapons charges in connection to the stabbing and is expected to appear in court on Monday.