Inquiry into former soldier who killed family looking into firearms licensing

An inquiry in Nova Scotia investigating why a mentally ill former soldier killed three family members and himself in early 2017 is hearing testimony today from staff at New Brunswick's Provincial Firearms Office.

Among other things, the inquiry is trying to determine how Lionel Desmond legally purchase a semi-automatic rifle even though he was diagnosed with major depression, severe PTSD and a probable traumatic brain injury.

New Brunswick's acting chief firearms officer, Lysa Rossignol, offered a detailed explanation about the firearms licensing process, including the use of medical assessments for those dealing with mental health issues.

The inquiry has heard that on Nov. 27, 2015, police in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia confiscated Desmond's firearms after he was arrested in Oromocto, N.B., under the provincial Mental Health Act.

At the time, an RCMP officer determined Desmond was a threat to himself because he had sent texts to his wife suggesting he was contemplating suicide.

However, Desmond later submitted a medical assessment to New Brunswick's chief firearms officer confirming he was not a threat to himself or others, and his licence was reinstated and his guns returned on May 13, 2016.