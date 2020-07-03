Inquiry into mass shooting in Nova Scotia facing delays due to 'technicalities'

Nova Scotia's justice minister says technicalities are causing delays as the provincial and federal governments work out what form an inquiry into the April mass shooting that claimed 22 lives will take.

Mark Furey says he made a mistake last month when he suggested the terms of reference for the inquiry would be announced within days.

However, the minister said today he expects an announcement some time this month.

Furey indicated that the challenge facing legal teams in Ottawa and Halifax stems from the fact that Nova Scotia wants the probe to include a restorative justice approach.

Earlier this month, Furey said the exercise must have certain features that are common to public inquiries, including judicial leadership, the power to compel witnesses to testify and the ability to make recommendations to hold public agencies accountable for their actions.

Speaking after today's cabinet meeting, Furey hinted that grafting the restorative justice model onto a traditional public inquiry was taking time to sort out.