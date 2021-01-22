Inquiry into N.S. mass shooting announces six directors to lead teams

The commission leading the investigation into last April's mass shooting in Nova Scotia has named the six directors who will lead the teams supporting the work of the joint federal-provincial inquiry.

In an update on its website, the Mass Casualty Commission says, "This is a carefully selected group of experienced and dedicated individuals who are among the most highly regarded in the country in their respective fields."

Thomas Cromwell, a former Supreme Court justice, was named Commission Counsel Director.

He says, "This Commission is one of the most important undertakings in recent Nova Scotia history."

The directors named also include a deputy chief of the Toronto Police Service, who is originally from Nova Scotia, the country's foremost scholar in complex criminal matters related to violence against women, and leaders in human rights and mental health and wellness.

Mass Casualty Commission Directors: