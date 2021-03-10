Inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting accepting applications from participants

The public inquiry into the mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives last spring is now accepting applications from potential participants.

The commission of inquiry, formally known as the Mass Casualty Commission, issued a statement today saying its team has moved into new offices in Halifax and Truro, N.S.

The statement says those applying for standing can also seek funding, but they must first demonstrate a "direct and substantial interest'' in the commission's mandate.

Applications can be filled out on the commission's website and must be submitted for approval no later than April 6.

Some people have already been granted permission to participate, including surviving victims and the families of the victims, as well as the federal and provincial governments.

Those granted standing can participate on their own behalf, or they can be represented by a lawyer or a representative who is not a lawyer, subject to the commission's approval.