Inquiry learns about gap in care for former soldier Lionel Desmond

A nurse who assessed Lionel Desmond two months before the Afghanistan war veteran killed his family and himself in 2017 says his symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder appeared to be getting worse during a period in 2016 when he wasn't receiving any treatment.

Heather Wheaton told a provincial fatality inquiry Tuesday she met Desmond on Oct. 24, 2016 when he showed up with his wife Shanna at the emergency room at St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S., seeking help for a long list of complaints.

At the time, the mental health crisis clinician filled out an assessment form, noting the former infantryman was suffering from interrupted sleep, nightmares, loss of appetite, aggression towards objects, conflict with his wife and increasing anger, depression and anxiety.

As well, Wheaton noted that Desmond had paranoid ideas about his spouse, lacked concentration and was ``not sure how to live as a civilian'' since his discharge from the army in June or July 2015 - eight years after he served in Afghanistan.

Wheaton's notes indicate Desmond received treatment at the Ste. Anne's Hospital operational stress injury clinic in Montreal between June and August of 2016, but Desmond said there had been a two-month gap in follow-up treatment because of a snafu with the federal Veterans Affairs Department.

The inquiry has heard that after Desmond was discharged, he and his wife lived in New Brunswick, where a Veterans Affairs case manager supervised his ongoing care - but there was a gap in 2016 when Desmond returned to his home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.