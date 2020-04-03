Interim clinics set up in Truro, New Glasgow for those without a doctor
The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says two new clinics have been set up in Truro and New Glasgow for people who do not have a primary care provider, such as a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
The clinics will operate from April 6th to June 30th as a temporary measure to provide care for people who do not have a primary care provider during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Aaron Smith, interim medical executive director for the NSHA's Northern Zone, says these clinics are for those who have already added their names to the Need a Family Practice Registry.
The majority of the appointments provided will either be by phone or video, with in-person appointments to be determined by the primary care provider.
- New Glasgow (serving Pictou County): 902-752-8643 Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Truro (serving Colchester East Hants: 902-899-2273 Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.