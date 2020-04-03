iHeartRadio
Interim clinics set up in Truro, New Glasgow for those without a doctor

Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA)

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says two new clinics have been set up in Truro and New Glasgow for people who do not have a primary care provider, such as a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

The clinics will operate from April 6th to June 30th as a temporary measure to provide care for people who do not have a primary care provider during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Aaron Smith, interim medical executive director for the NSHA's Northern Zone, says these clinics are for those who have already added their names to the Need a Family Practice Registry.

The majority of the appointments provided will either be by phone or video, with in-person appointments to be determined by the primary care provider.

  • New Glasgow (serving Pictou County): 902-752-8643 Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Truro (serving Colchester East Hants: 902-899-2273 Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

