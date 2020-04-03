Interim clinics set up in Truro, New Glasgow for those without a doctor

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says two new clinics have been set up in Truro and New Glasgow for people who do not have a primary care provider, such as a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

The clinics will operate from April 6th to June 30th as a temporary measure to provide care for people who do not have a primary care provider during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Aaron Smith, interim medical executive director for the NSHA's Northern Zone, says these clinics are for those who have already added their names to the Need a Family Practice Registry.

The majority of the appointments provided will either be by phone or video, with in-person appointments to be determined by the primary care provider.