International post-secondary students can return to Nova Scotia next month

International students can return to post-secondary institutions in Nova Scotia in early November.

Students who arrive from outside Canada, or from outside the Atlantic Bubble, are required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

The province says it is up to the institution to provide information on health and travel requirements before the student enters the country, as well as transportation from the airport and accommodations, including meals and other supports for their quarantine period.

Almost two-dozen institutions are expected to be added to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's list of schools approved to receive international students by November 3rd.