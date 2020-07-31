Invest Nova Scotia funds local innovation projects

Invest Nova Scotia is helping increase production and access to local foods, support diversity in the workforce and improve competitiveness and productivity in the aerospace business.

A release states the latest funding recipients are:

$856,000 for Black Business Consulting to develop the Diversity Employment Network - a four-part program to increase diversity in the province's workforce and with corporations and other organizations;

$500,000 for the Cape Breton Food Hub to purchase and renovate a building into a processing facility, retail outlet, commercial kitchen and rental space that supports local, small agri-food businesses and entrepreneurs;

$500,000 for the Atlantic Canada Aerospace and Defence Association to increase productivity and competitiveness for small and medium enterprises in the aerospace sector with the development of a supplier training program, the MACH Atlantic Initiative;

The province says Invest Nova Scotia was created in 2014 as an independent decision-making board for granting economic incentives, and has invested $16.5 million in 15 projects in agriculture, education, social enterprise and arts and culture sectors since 2015.

The fund supports organizations that are collaborating with their community or sector to create a bigger impact and increased growth in infrastructure and skills that strengthen the economy.