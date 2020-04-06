Investor alert issued for Halifax and Associates

The Nova Scotia Securities Commission (NSSC) is alerting investors that Halifax and Associates is not registered to sell securities in Nova Scotia.

The commissions says at least one Nova Scotia investor has lost money after investing with Halifax and Associates.

They say the investor was persuaded to first purchase bitcoin and use that to fund his account.

Halifax and Associates claims to be an online trading platform based out of Denmark specializing in the trading of crypto-assets and other financial instruments.

The company is soliciting investments over the phone and through its website, with investors required to provide specific personal information after opening an account.