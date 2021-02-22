Irving, NSCC create two-year program to help diversify workforce

As work begins on a new naval patrol vessel in Halifax, the city's Irving shipyard is also making gains at diversifying its workforce.

Along with the Nova Scotia Community College and other partners, the shipbuilder has created a two-year program aimed at attracting groups that have been historically under-represented in the industry.

Since the program's first cohort graduated in 2017, women, Indigenous people and African Nova Scotians have joined Irving in a variety of roles.

A majority of graduates from the program have joined the ranks as welders, metal fabricators and iron workers.

Irving was awarded the contract for six Arctic and offshore patrol ships as well as 15 Canadian surface combatants to replace the navy's 12 aging destroyers and Halifax-class frigates.

Graduates from the program were a part of the keel laying ceremony last week and welded a coin to the structure for luck, marking the start of construction of the HMCS William Hall.