Irving Shipbuilding suspends production operations at Halifax Shipyard due to COVID-19 case

Irving Shipbuilding has suspended all production operations at the Halifax Shipyard due to a positive case of COVID-19.

A release says the move was "out of an abundance of caution" and was the result of a new positive case on Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship 2.

In an e-mail to our newsroom, the company says the suspension affects all production workers, all shifts, until the day shift on Monday May 17th.

Updates will be provided as they occur.

