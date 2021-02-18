'It destroyed him.' Lionel Desmond's friend and fellow infantryman recalls firefights

An inquiry investigating why a former soldier from Nova Scotia killed three family members and himself in 2017 heard Thursday from one of Lionel Desmond's closest friends and fellow infantrymen.



Orlando Trotter, a former corporal with the 2nd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment, was part of Desmond's platoon during a particularly violent tour of duty in 2007 during the war in Afghanistan.

Trotter described how he and Desmond took part in intense firefights with the Taliban on an almost daily basis over a seven-month period.

He said the battles and the horrors of war took their toll on Desmond, who was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder in 2011 and medically discharged in 2015.

Trotter says Desmond was a gentle and caring person whose core values were at odds with being a warrior.

The former corporal told the inquiry that Desmond's internal struggle eventually destroyed him.