It's not over: post-tropical storm Teddy makes landfall in Nova Scotia

The centre of post-tropical storm Teddy made landfall in eastern Nova Scotia this morning, delivering another round of punishing winds and heavy rain to a province that has already had plenty of both.

Meteorologists say the storm arrived near Sheet Harbour, about 115 kilometres east of Halifax, around 8 a.m. local time.

The large storm was churning out winds over 100 kilometres per hour as it neared the coastline.

On Hart Island, which is north of Canso at the eastern edge of the mainland, a peak gust of 81 kilometres per hour was recorded at 8 a.m.

Overnight, thousands of homes and businesses across Nova Scotia lost power.

By 9:00 a.m., about 9,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were still in the dark, a number that doubled in two hours.

Some schools in Central, Northern Nova Scotia closed

The Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education cancelled classes in East Hants and Pictou County, with schools open in Colchester and Cumberland counties.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education closed all schools today.

New Glasgow Regional Police are warning drivers to proceed with caution today.

Localized flooding or hydroplaning is possible, reducing visibility, while branches and other debris may be on roads.

The Halifax Regional Municipality has been warning people to stay away from the eastern shore, and those living in high-risk locations were told to make immediate plans to leave before the storm's arrival.

The road to Peggy’s Cove, Lawrencetown Road, and Highway 207 from Seaforth and Chezzetcook are closed to non-residents.

(With files from James Faulkner)