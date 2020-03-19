IWK, NSHA ban visitors

Atlantic Canada's largest children's hospital is banning visitors to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The IWK Health Centre in Halifax says pediatric patients and women in labour can bring one support person with them but general visitors are not allowed.

IWK CEO Dr. Krista Jangaard says she understands the difficulties the restrictions create for families.

But she says the hospital needs to take all precautions available to protect the health of patients and staff and ensure continued delivery of safe care.

NSHA also bans visitors, with exceptions

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is extending visitor restrictions at all facilities to limit the spread of respiratory illness, including COVID-19.

No visitors are permitted in any of the NSHA's hospitals, though there are compassionate and supportive care exceptions in consultation with the care team.

A visitor or support person can be named for patients at end-of-life, patients in labour and delivery rooms, pediatric patients, or substitute decision makers as required for planning of care.

The NSHA says multiple people waiting in hallways, family rooms, or waiting rooms is not acceptable given requirements for social distancing.

In the case of pediatric patients, an exception may be considered for two parents in consultation with the care team.

(With files from James Faulkner)