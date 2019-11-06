Jed Ritcey Legacy Fund to support three local minor hockey associations

The Jed Ritcey Legacy Fund (JRLF) will be distributing $6,100 to support to the three minor hockey associations in Colchester County.

The organizations submitted funding requests to the JRLF for their program development and equipment support.

The fund was established as part of the 2017 World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro.

Dave Ritcey, Chair of the WJAC Host Organizing Committee and JRLF Board member says they've allocated $26,000 back to the local minor hockey association communities in Colchester County over the past two years.

This year's recipients are the Truro, South Colchester, and Tatamagouche Minor Hockey Associations.

The Truro Minor Hockey Association used funding from 2018 through the JRLF to purchase half ice boards for small ice games.