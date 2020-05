Baddeck RCMP are investigating the theft of a Jeep from Kellys Mountain.

Police say the black 2015 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon broke down on Highway 105 near the look off between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and was left roadside.

The owner returned the next day to fix it and the Jeep was gone.

It had the Nova Scotia licence plate CDZ 4086 attached.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.