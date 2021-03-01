Job losses will significantly impact Truro and Colchester economy: TCCC head

The head of the Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce (TCCC) says recent job losses will have a significant impact on the local economy.

In a release, TCCC President Ron Smith says he is "extremely disappointed" Stanfield's had to cut 150 jobs after it was unsuccessful in its bid for a federal contract to make medical isolation gowns.

These losses, coupled with the job cuts that came with moving the RCMP Communications Centre from Truro to Dartmouth, is making the TCCC question Ottawa's position on supporting rural communities.

Smith added the region needs these jobs to contribute to a strong economy.

TCCC is concerned the job losses are not over, as the supplier of some of the material to be used by Stanfield's to make medical gowns was also manufactured in Truro.

The organization is calling on Colchester-Cumberland MP Lenore Zann to provide answers to the actions of her government that have affected so many of her constituents.