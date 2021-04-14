Joseph Fraser appointed new CEO of N.S. Human Rights Commission

Joseph Fraser has been appointed as the new director and CEO of the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission.

A release states Fraser is currently the director of human rights and equity services at the Nova Scotia Community College and has more than 20 years experience in leadership and the promotion of human rights, diversity, equity and inclusion.

He is a certified diversity executive and holds certificates in executive leadership development, conflict management and Mi'kmaw studies.

The province Fraser will begin his five year term on Monday, when he takes over from interim director and CEO Kymberly Franklin.