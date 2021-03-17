Judge rules 16 names in Nova Scotia mass shooting warrants to remain redacted

A Nova Scotia judge has ruled that the names of 16 people who gave statements to police following last April's mass shooting will remain redacted.

In a written decision released today, Judge Laurel Halfpenny-MacQuarrie says there would be "serious risk" associated with publishing the names of people who are "simply conduits of information to the police and nothing more."

Halfpenny-MacQuarrie says releasing the names will most likely lead to "speculation, public analysis and perhaps marginalization" that could have a lasting negative effect.

The judge added that the information they provided has been made public through various police documents that have already been gradually released following a court application from media outlets.

She says there is no further information to be garnered by releasing the 16 names.

However, Halfpenny-MacQuarrie did note that a joint public inquiry that will examine the April 18-19 rampage that left 22 people and the gunman dead can apply to the court for access to the names if it needs to.