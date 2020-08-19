Judicial review sought after Crown land removed from list of pending protected areas

The lawyer for a retired biologist and an environmental group is seeking judicial review of Nova Scotia's decision to remove a section of Crown land along the province's Eastern Shore from a list of pending protected areas.

Jamie Simpson said today his clients will make an initial appearance in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Sept. 23.

Earlier this month, the court granted Bob Bancroft and the Eastern Shore Forest Watch Association more time to proceed with their legal action.

Justice Kevin Coady ruled the group could still seek judicial review even though their filing came more than six months after the government in 2019 quietly removed the Owls Head coastal headlands from a list of land awaiting legal protection.

United States-based developers Beckwith and Kitty Gilbert have proposed to build as many as three golf courses in the area.

The 285 hectares of land contains rare coastal ecosystems and a habitat for species at risk such as the piping plover.