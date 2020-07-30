Jump at the pumps in N.B.

It's a little bit more expensive to fill up in New Brunswick Thursday morning after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) reset fuel prices overnight.

The EUB says a litre of regular self-serve gasoline can now cost no more than $1.013, up 0.6 cents.

Diesel is up 0.3 cents to a new maximum of $1.031/L

The maximum price for a litre of propane is down 0.1 cents to sit at $0.951.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.

The UARB will reset gas prices in Nova Scotia at 12:01 a.m. Friday.