Jury trials to resume in HRM using satellite courtrooms

Criminal jury trials will resume in the Halifax Regional Municipality with the creation of two satellite courtrooms.

The Supreme Court of Nova Scotia will lease a 22,000 square foot facility in Dartmouth that will also be adapted for jury selection.

Courts in the province were assessed on their ability to comply with public health guidelines for in-person matters in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the court in Halifax deemed too small.

Jury trials resumed in Nova Scotia on September 8 using reconfigured existing infrastructure or offsite locations.