Kentville couple facing drug trafficking charges

A man and woman from Kentville are facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in the community last week.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Park Street on Wednesday afternoon and seized cocaine and cannabis following a search.

Police say 47-year old Stephen Mahaney is facing drug trafficking and obstruction charges, while 41-year old Amanda Mahaney is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP say the man ingested drugs during the traffic stop and required hospital treatment.

The couple were released from custody and are due in court in February.