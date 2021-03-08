Kentville man charged with child pornography offences

A 64-year old Kentville man is facing charges after police were told child pornography was being shared on a social media service.

The platform directed investigators to a residence in the community, which police say was searched on March 4th by members of the RCMP and Kentville Police Service.

Police say 64-year old Bradley Wilson Crouse has been charged with two counts of transmitting child pornography and three counts of possessing child pornography.

Crouse was released from custody and is due to appear in court in April.