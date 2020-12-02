Kentville man charged with fraud involving online dating app

A 26-year-old Kentville man has been arrested after what the RCMP are calling a complex fraud investigation.

Police say Tyler Janz Fairrae was using an online dating app to meet and defraud victims, often using online banking.

He was taken into custody on October 6th and charged with fraud under $5,000, identity fraud, and uttering a forged document.

Investigators feel there may be additional victims in the area and are asking anyone who believe they are, or who has concerns about someone who could be a victim, to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Fairrae has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on December 22nd.