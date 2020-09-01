Kings County collision claims two lives Monday

Police say two people have died following a single-vehicle collision in Canard, Kings County Monday evening.

A release says the driver of a vehicle traveling north on Highway 358 lost control, crossed the centre line, struck a utility pole and overturned.

RCMP says a female passenger in her teens died at the scene and an 18-year-old male died a short time later in hospital.

The male driver and other male passenger were transported to hospital for treatment of their injuries which are not believed to be serious.

Police say an investigation into the circumstances leading to the collision is ongoing, and several witness statements have been collected.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555.