Kings County man charged for fleeing collision, threatening police

Police say a Kings County man is facing charges after he fled the scene of a collision and threatened an officer with a knife in an incident in North Kentville Monday.

Officers responded around 7:00 p.m. July 27 to a 911 call of a two-vehicle collision on Nichols Avenue.

RCMP say one of the drivers was provided first aid by bystanders at the scene and was later transported to hospital for further treatment.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle fled on foot, but was located nearby by an officer.

A release states when the officer told the man he was under arrest for leaving the scene of a collision, he threatened the police officer with a knife.

RCMP say the officer used a Taser to subdue the suspect without further incident and no other injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Upper Dyke, Kings County, is facing charges, including:

- Assaulting a Police Officer with a Weapon;

- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose;

- Obstruction (Resisting Arrest);

- Failure to Stop at the Scene of a Collision;

He will appear in court at a later date.