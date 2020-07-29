Kingsport man facing illegal cigarette charges

A Kingsport man is facing charges of possession and selling of unstamped tobacco following an investigation.

Police say the 59-year-old was arrested during a traffic stop on Friday.

RCMP say the traffic stop followed a search which resulted in the seizure of 60,000 illegal cigarettes.

A release states Alfred Mose Stockley of Kingsport, Kings County is charged with Possession of unstamped Tobacco, Selling of Unstamped Tobacco Products and charges under the Revenue Act.

Police say he was released from custody and is due in court in September.