Kingston man facing extortion, harassment offences related to the sharing of intimate images

A Kingston man is facing extortion and harassment charges after intimate images of a woman were posted online.

Police say they were called Saturday by a woman who alleged a man was harassing her and had shared her intimate images without permission.

Investigators determined the man had also threatened to post more images online if the woman went to police.

RCMP say they arrested 36-year old Johnathon Paul Chase on Wednesday and seized electronic devices from his residence.

Chase is facing charges including extortion and distribution of intimate images without consent and has been released on conditions pending a court appearance in July.

Police believe there may be more victims and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Annapolis County District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.