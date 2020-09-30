Labi Kousoulis launches campaign for N.S. Liberal leadership

The Liberal leadership race in Nova Scotia has its first candidate: Halifax Citadel-Sable Island MLA Labi Kousoulis.

The current Minister of Labour and Advanced Education launched his campaign today to lead the party and become the next Premier of Nova Scotia.

Kousoulis was first elected in 2013 and has also served as Minister of Internal Services.

As a small business owner and Certified Professional Accountant, Kousoulis spent his career working in the small business and finance fields, including time with TrentonWorks and Scotiabank.

Stephen McNeil announced his pending resignation as party leader and Premier on August 6th, and the last day to register as a candidate is October 9th.

The selection of the next leader will be announced at the Nova Scotia Liberal Party convention on February 6th.