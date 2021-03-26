Lack of budget support to help business rebound from COVID-19 a concern: TCCC

The Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce (TCCC) is concerned about the lack of support for rebounding businesses in the provincial budget.

In a release, TCCC President Matthew Mossman says the document "missed the mark" in addressing support for the very vehicles that drive the provincial economy.

Mossman says the projected $585 million deficit is concerning, adding government must ensure the business community remains strong to fuel economic recovery.

He added the TCCC looks forward to working with the new Department of Inclusive Economic Growth as the province attempts to return to a balanced budget within the next four years.