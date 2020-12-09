Lametti plans public consultation on promised criminal conviction review commission

The Trudeau government is poised to consult Canadians on how to go about creating an independent commission to review possible wrongful convictions for criminal offences.

The coming move will be the latest step on a long road toward such a body, a goal Ron Dalton and his colleagues have been keenly awaiting for years.

Dalton, co-president of Innocence Canada, toils with a dedicated team to help people who insist they have experienced a miscarriage of justice gather and present the crucial evidence that can exonerate them.

But he would be happy to see a federally created review commission, with ample budget and resources, take over much of the work of what he calls Innocence Canada's "ragtag bunch of volunteer do-gooders."

The group, formerly known as the Association in Defence of the Wrongly Convicted, was founded in 1993 and has helped exonerate about two dozen people who collectively spent more than 200 years behind bars.

Some, including Steven Truscott, David Milgaard, Guy Paul Morin and Glen Assoun, have become familiar names to those following their cases in the headlines.



