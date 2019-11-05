Lantz woman charged with impaired driving after Elmsdale collision

A 50-year-old woman from Lantz has been charged with impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision in Elmsdale.

The RCMP say the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday as an SUV was turning from Highway 2 onto Highway 214 but entered the wrong lane and hit a vehicle head-on.

Police say both drivers were alone in their vehicles and neither was injured.

Karen Mary Fewer was arrested and taken to the detachment for a breath test, where her readings were more than three times the legal limit.

She's charged with impaired driving, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit, driving while suspended, and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

Fewer appeared in Truro Provincial Court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody until her next appearance on Thursday.