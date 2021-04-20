Large tourism operators in Nova Scotia get $35 million in loan support

The Nova Scotia government says it guaranteed nearly $35 million in loans to major tourism operators in the province struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announced last October, the Tourism Sector Financing Assistance Program provides eligible resort and tour operators access to low-cost debt financing such as lines of credit or term loans issued by a chartered bank.

The province says Ambassatours Gray Line and Murphy's on the Water can access up to $11 million under the program, and Cabot Links can receive up to $14.25 million and Coach Atlantic up to $9.5 million.

Minister of Inclusive Economic Growth Labi Kousoulis says in a news release the program fills a gap because the larger operators were not eligible for federal aid programs.

Eligible businesses must have annual revenues of at least $10 million, employ at least 100 people, and have experienced revenue decline of at least 50 per cent between April 1 and July 30, 2020, compared to the same period the previous year.

The Nova Scotia COVID-19 Response Council fund will guarantee up to 95 per cent of the amount borrowed, and the interest rate cannot exceed prime lending rate plus 1.5 per cent.