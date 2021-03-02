Late night fire in a Bedford apartment building deemed arson

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a case of arson at a Bedford apartment building.

Police and firefighters responded to a fire alarm at 201 Rutledge Street at 11:15 p.m. yesterday after multiple callers reported smoke inside the building.

Firefighters located and extinguished a fire in a stairwell.

A number of tenants were temporarily evacuated, but no injuries were reported.

The arson investigation was turned over to HRP after fire investigators confirmed the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.