Lawyer for accused in ammo transfer to N.S. shooter criticizes lack of disclosure

A lawyer for one of three people who allegedly supplied ammunition to the gunman who murdered 22 people in Nova Scotia criticized a lack of Crown disclosure today.

RCMP have charged Lisa Banfield, the 52-year-old spouse of the killer, with unlawfully transferring ammunition, specifically .223-calibre Remington cartridges and .40-calibre Smith and Wesson cartridges.

Police have laid the same charges against 64-year-old James Blair Banfield and 60-year-old Brian Brewster for offences alleged to have occurred in the month before the April 18-19 killings.

During a brief date-setting appearance Wednesday in Dartmouth provincial court, Brewster's lawyer, Tom Singleton, commented to the judge he's dissatisfied with the lack of disclosure of evidence.

He said 13 of the 14 court documents used to obtain search warrants are so heavily redacted that he can't understand them, and he also wants a copy of the search warrant the RCMP used to obtain his client's cellular telephone.

Crown attorney Shauna MacDonald told the judge she intended to proceed summarily, meaning the case would be before a provincial court and that sentence length is limited.

