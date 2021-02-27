Layoffs at Stanfield's after unsuccessful attempt to renew federal contract for medical gowns

Around 150 people have been laid off from Stanfield's Ltd. in Truro after the company was unsuccessful in renewing a contract to produce medical gowns.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on March 31st of last year that the federal government had signed a letter of intent with five companies, including Stanfield's, to produce additional test kits, hand sanitizer, and protective apparel including masks and gowns.

Two contracts were signed soon thereafter with Stanfield's: a $24 million federal contract to supply 2.6 million gowns from May to October 2020, and a $4.32 million agreement with Nova Scotia for 480,000 gowns supplied over a 16-week period beginning last April.

The company pivoted quickly, securing approved fabric from nearby Intertape Polymer and recalling more than 70 workers on April 7th.

President and CEO Jon Stanfield said at the time that the company had a call to the community for workers, hoping to double output within a matter of weeks.

Cumberland-Colchester MP Lenore Zann says Stanfield's applied for the new tender, which closed on November 20th, and were asked for samples by the third week of January.

She says they were told a decision should be made by February 8th.

Stanfield's was notified by the federal government that it was not among the successful bidders and production came to a halt last week.

Zann says now she's received word from Jon Stanfield that his company was not successful in their bid, she's already contacted other federal departments to see if there are other initiatives that the company can apply for.

In a statement, Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River MLA Dave Ritcey says the news is devastating.

He says these aren't job numbers, but people supporting Canadian frontline health workers during a global pandemic.

Ritcey says he feels that the federal government is letting Stanfield's down, after they were among the first companies to step up and help supply equipment to nurses and doctors across Canada.