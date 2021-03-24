Legislation to require code of conduct for N.S. municipalities, villages

The provincial government has introduced legislation that will require a code of conduct for municipal councils.

Municipalities and village commissions will also need to include requirements outlined by the province in their code of conduct, and appoint an independent body to receive and investigate alleged breaches.

Brendan Maguire, Minister of Municipal Affairs, says in a news release that Nova Scotians have high expectations of the people they elect.

He thanked all municipalities for being part of this process and contributing ideas that "will ensure consistency across municipalities."

The amendments will also enable councils or commissions to sanction members found to have breached the code of conduct, allow in-camera discussions about breaches, and give additional regulation authority to the minister of Municipal Affairs.

Government says that most municipalities have adopted a code of conduct, some based on a model by the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities.