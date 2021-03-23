Legislation to speed up land title claims introduced

Government has introduced legislation to accelerate the settling of land claims and address land ownership inequities in five historic African Nova Scotian communities.

The provinces says amendments to the Land Titles Clarification Act, introduced Tuesday, outline the Land Titles Initiative and its scope, allow for the negotiation, mediation and voluntary arbitration of claims and give commissioners broader authority to administer the initiative.

A $3 million compensation fund to support negotiated, mediated and arbitration resolution of claims involving parties with competing interests was also established, while a dedicated executive director and two commissioners were also named to help accelerate the work.

The Land Titles Initiative was launched in 2017 to help residents get clear title to land in East Preston, North Preston, Cherry Brook/Lake Loon, Lincolnville and Sunnyville.