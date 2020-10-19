Liberal cabinet ministers call for emergency debate over mounting N.S. fishery dispute

Four cabinet ministers have requested an emergency debate in the House of Commons over the mounting violence in Nova Scotia.

Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan says parliamentarians should have the opportunity to voice their concerns about the dispute over Mi'kmaq treaty rights to fish for a moderate living.

The fisheries, Indigenous services, Crown-Indigenous relations and public safety ministers made the request of House Speaker Anthony Rota.

It comes after a lobster pound that stored the catch of Mi'kmaq fishers burned to the ground on Saturday morning.

A man described as a person of interest in the blaze is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Mounties have made two arrests in relation to other incidents linked to the dispute.

One man was charged with assault against a local Indigenous chief and another was charged with arson for allegedly burning a vehicle.

Non-Indigenous fishers in Nova Scotia take issue with the Mi'kmaq people fishing outside the federally determined fishing season.

But Ottawa notes that the treaty right for the Mik'maq to fish for a moderate living is constitutionally protected -- and was upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada.