Liberals announce $18 million in funding for small food producers

The federal government is responding to pressure from farmers and food producers to do more to address the issues the COVID-19 pandemic has created for the sector.

The government says $18 million will go to projects that will help strengthen Canada's food supply chain.

The sector has struggled with COVID-19 outbreaks among farm workers and in processing plants, and sharp declines for certain products due to the near shutdown of the entire hospitality industry.

Some money is being directed to small towns in Northern Ontario to hire staff and interns to help on agriculture-related work.

